Safa slam Chippa United for hiring ‘racist’ Eymael

The South African Football Association have called for Home Affairs to deny Luc Eymael a work permit after he was announced on Wednesday as the new Chippa United head coach.

“The South African Football Association has learnt with dismay the news of the appointment of the unrepentant racist, Luc Eymael as Head Coach of Chippa United FC,” read a statement from Safa.

“In July this year, SAFA joined the rest of the progressive world in condemning Eymael after he was fired by Young Africans FC of Tanzania for referring to the club supporters as monkeys and dogs who know nothing about football.

“We find it deeply offensive that as the global football community is united in solidarity around the Black Lives Matter campaign, Chippa United FC would see it fit to hire such a character to work in the city named after the founding father of the nation, Tata Nelson Mandela, the champion of a world free of racism and other forms of discrimination.

“SAFA will immediately be writing to the Minister of Home Affairs to express its objection to the granting of a work permit for him. We will also request the Ethics Committees of FIFA and SAFA to charge Mr Eymael as his despicable conduct is a violation of the codes of both bodies.”

Chippa on Wednesday announced the appointment of Eymael after they parted ways with Lehlohonolo Seema, following a start to the season that saw them win just one of eight DStv Premiership matches.

Eymael has previously coached at Polokwane City and Free State Stars in South Africa, winning the Nedbank Cup in 2018, but was fired by Tanzanians side Yanga SC in July, after comparing their supporters to “monkeys and dogs” .

