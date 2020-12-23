Eymael announced as Seema’s replacement at Chippa United

Chippa United confirmed on Wednesday that they had appointed the controversial Luc Eymael as their new head coach.

Lehlohonolo Seema’s sacking as the Chilli Boys head coach has been on the cards for a while, after the former Bloemfontein Celtic mentor won one out of eight matches played in the first half of the 2020/2021 campaign.

READ MORE: Ex-Chiefs striker set for another PSL return

Seema’s replacement was announced as Eymael, who is set to take over at the club immediately, with his first match set to be against SuperSport United when the league resumes after the festive season break.

“Chippa United Football Club have appointed Belgian coach Luc Eymael as their senior head coach until the end of the season,” read a statement from Chippa United.

The statement goes on to state the club’s reasons to sack Seema with the club in 14th place on the league table. Eymael is seen as the coach who can help the club avoid relegation in the second half of the season.

Seema joined the Chilli Boys towards the end of the 2019/2020 season from Bloemfontein Celtic and was later given the green light to start the new campaign on a ‘long term’ contract with the team finishing strong since he took over as head coach from Norman Mapeza.

“Our ambition was to have an improved season in comparison to how the team has been fighting relegation in the past few campaigns. One of Mr Eymael’s responsibilities is a top eight finish for this season,” said club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.

“This is where the club board can also decide on his long term contract with the team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.