Malesela set to take over at Chippa United after Seema exit?

Dan Malesela might be back on the bench coaching a DStv Premiership side in the new year.

Malesela was fired by TS Galaxy following a string of poor results in their debut season in top-flight football. The coach was shown the exit door but could soon be back in another hot seat.

Chippa United have reportedly fired their coach Lehlohonolo Seema after losing five games, winning one and drawing two in the first half of the 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership campaign.

After Malesela left the former Nedbank Cup Champions Galaxy, rumours of Seema being suspended were doing the rounds.

United owner Siviwe Mpengesi is said to have informed Seema that he has been suspended as the coach of the Port Elizabeth side through email but the club has not confirmed the suspension officially.

Malesela previously coached Chippa United but was fired twice by the side with Mpengesi not satisfied with the club’s performance under his mentorship. United lost 3-1 in their final game of 2020 against Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu but Seema was adamant that his job is safe.

Seema joined United towards the end of the 2019/2020 season after the departure of Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza who resigned from his duties as the head coach of the club.

