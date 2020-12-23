Shalulile delighted as scoring form continues in Sundowns win

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile says his persistence in front of goal is paying off, after he grabbed his fifth of the season for his new side in their 2-0 Champions League qualifying win in Botswana against Jwaneng Galaxy on Tuesday.

Shalulile capitalised on a mistake from the Galaxy defence just 15 seconds after half time to put his team 2-0 up, rolling the ball into an empty net as Masandawana set themselves up superbly for the second leg at home on January 6.

The Namibian striker believes Sundowns adapted well to the game in Botswana in difficult conditions.

“The pitch did not allow us to play football … but I am happy with the team, we did our best, the technical team believed in us,” said Shalulile after the match.

“They kept pushing us and we finally won … in training you know if you keep hunting for a goal it will come and thanks to my teammates, I keep banging it in … I kept in my mind that the goal will come (against Galaxy) and I anticipated the ball … and put it in the back of the net.”

Mothobi Mvala put Sundowns ahead in the first half, guiding Lyle Lakay’s cross home for his second strike in as many matches, after netting on debut on Saturday in a DStv Premiership clash with Golden Arrows.

“The confidence is high, the coaches are giving me minutes,” said Mvala.

“The game against Arrows prepared me … coming into this game I was mentally ready. The guys who had played Caf games before told us it would not be easy and there was no time for pretty football. We needed to grind … and we knew if we got an early goal the chances of them scoring were slim.

“I saw Lyle (Lakay) lift his head and I saw the space, and because Lyle is left footed I called 45 (degrees), and he gave it to me … the ball was not bouncing and I just needed to apply good technique.”

