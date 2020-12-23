Zinnbauer happy after Pirates show grit to eke out win in difficult conditions in Angola

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was chuffed with how his players responded to a difficult situation and managed to get an important away win in Angola, where they beat Sagrada Esparanca 1-0 in a Caf Confederation Cup qualifier on Tuesday afternoon.

The win, which came courtesy of a Thembinkosi Lorch goal, which Zinnbauer described as a ‘top goal’, puts Pirates in the driving seat ahead of the second leg in Johannesburg on January 6. As the game went on, Pirates got used to the conditions and started finding their feet and could have scored even more had they used the chances they created, especially towards the end.

“Yes, it was a very tough game for us. It was very hot and the field was not so good with the long grass and it was a little bumpy,” said Zinnbauer after the match.

“We became better and better with every minute we played against a very strong defensive team who were man-marking and not making it easy for our players. We have special players who want more space and they want a one against one situations, but when you have a player on your back that’s not easy. They did a good job (under the circumstances), the result especially. It was a team effort. Congratulations to Lorch, he scored a top goal and it was important for us to have an away goal and not concede.

“Now we have a really good chance in the second leg to make it through to the next round. ” added the German mentor.

The Buccaneers now shift focus back to the DStv Premiership where they have a difficult fixture lined up. Pirates play log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns on January 2.

“We now switch our focus after Christmas to the Sundowns game. And in between Sundowns and Swallows comes the second leg. I hope we do well like we did today,” said Zinnbauer.

