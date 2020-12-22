Sundowns, Pirates both grab away wins in Caf qualifiers

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates both picked up excellent away victories on Tuesday, as they began their campaigns in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

Sundowns won 2-0 at Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana in the first leg of their final qualifier for the group stages of the Champions League. Mothobi Mvala netted his second goal in as many matches in just the 1oth minute, as Lyle Lakay stormed down the left win and crossed for the former Highlands Park man, who slotted into the back of the net to give Masandawana the lead.

It has been a superb start to his Sundowns career for Mvala, who netted on debut in the 1-1 DStv Premiership draw with Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Peter Shalulile doubled Sundowns’ lead just 15 seconds into the second half, as the Jwaneng ‘keeper raced out of his goal but failed to get the ball, allowing the Namibian striker to gleefully slot into an empty net.

The goal was the Namibian’s fifth in all competitions for Sundowns this season.

As for Pirates, they won their Caf Confederation Cup qualifying first round, first leg match in Angola against Sagrada Esperanca 1-0, with Thembinkosi Lorch netting the only goal of the game in the 74th minute.

Josef Zinnbauer’s side remain unbeaten this season, and have a good advantage ahead of the second leg, scheduled for January 6 in South Africa. Sundowns are set to host Jwaneng on the same date but both sides can now tuck into their Christmas turkey content that they have a great chance of making it through.

Kaizer Chiefs will play their Caf Champions League qualifier against Angola’s Primeiro De Agosto on Wednesday at FNB Stadium, the last South African team to play before the Christmas break.

