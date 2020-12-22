Jwaneng Galaxy boss refuses to wear ‘underdog’ tag ahead of Sundowns clash

Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Botswana side of Jwaneng Galaxy who are newcomers in the continental club competition.

Sundowns will travel to the Lobatse Stadium to take on their opponents in their quest to win the second star in the Caf club competition. Keatlholetswe’s side has no experience in the Caf competitions as they are making their first appearance but the coach believes they are not underdogs.

The reigning Botswana Premier League champions are confident they can take on former Caf Champions League winners with the coaching trio of Rulani Mokwena, Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi.

Jwaneng featured in the preliminary stages of the Caf Confederations Cup in 2018 but were knocked out. Keatlholetswe’s chargers set up a bout with Sundowns by beating Zilimadjou from Comoros 4-1 and playing to a 1-1 draw with Moroni.

Sundowns go into the Caf Champions League campaign for the first time in six seasons without coach Pitso Mosimane. The former Bafana Bafana coach left the Pretoria based outfit to coach Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“I see no difference between the two teams, we are both Caf and Fifa members, we are champions here and they are champions that side,” Keatlholetswe told t Daily News in Botswana.

