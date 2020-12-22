Hunt’s heart-to-heart with struggling Khune

Itumeleng Khune was called into a meeting to discuss his performances by Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, Phakaaathi has heard.

READ MORE: Hunt worried about Chiefs defensive frailties

Khune made two similar mistakes in consecutive games against Black Leopards and SuperSport United, games in which Amakhosi managed to get just a single point.

A source has claimed that Hunt called Khune into a private meeting at his offices in Naturena.

“They had a meeting and I think it was cordial. Hunt was worried about his lapse in concentration in recent games. I believe it was Hunt being a father to him, and wanting to understand he is going through that’s making him make the mistakes he did,” said the source.

Daniel Akpeyi was selected in Khune’s place for Saturday’s DStv Premiership game against Bloemfontein Celtic, as Chiefs played out a 1-1 draw, meaning they have only managed one win in eight Premiership games since the start of the season.

Hunt has not seemed certain which goalkeeper to rely on as his number one, with Khune dropped after a poor performance in the season opener against Mamelodi Sundowns, but returning after Orlando Pirates hammered Chiefs 5-0 on aggregate in the MTN8 semifinals.

Chiefs do have one more game to play before the Christmas break, the first leg of a Caf Champions League qualifier against Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto on Wednesday.

Akpeyi does seem likely to start, at least until Khune can find his best form,

“I don’t know. I think I am trying to do too much. I am trying to be a ballplayer … I am trying to be a goalkeeper at the same time,” Khune told SuperSport TV after the 2-1 loss to SuperSport that ultimately saw him lose his place again in the side.

“It is what it is and we have to stick together and try to soldier on,” added Hunt, who ultimately decided that Akpeyi should come in for the Celtic game. Chiefs resumed their Premiership campaign with a game at home to Maritzburg United on January 9.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.