Hunt worried about Chiefs defensive frailties

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is not happy about his team’s defensive fragilities, which has seen them concede goals in almost every game they have played so far this season.

Chiefs had looked headed for a rare win on Saturday evening, when they led Bloemfontein Celtic for the larger part of the game, only to concede in the dying minutes and draw the DStv Premiership tie 1-1.

The draw didn’t help Amakhosi in improving their league position as they remain 13th after eight games. They have won just one game, drawn four and lost three. It is Amakhosi’s worst start to the season in a while and some of their fans have started questioning if Hunt is the right man to return the team to their glory days.

Speaking after the draw against Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday night, Hunt said he is worried about how easily his team concede goals.

“As I always say, rather draw games 0-0 than draw games 2-2. People might say that might be negative, but I don’t think so. I think we need to certainly be a little bit harder to beat,” said the Amakhosi mentor.

Hunt joined Chiefs in September amid fanfare as his record at both his previous teams, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits was splendid.

But he has not managed to get Amakhosi going yet. He could not bring in any new players as the club are serving a Fifa transfer ban that ends in June.

He said conceding goals in the latter stages of the game are a problem his team have to find a solution for very soon.

“At this point in time, a (opposition) team gets a chance, like we’ve had (happen to us) in the last couple of games, and they get the upper hand in the game,” said Hunt.

He will have some time to work on his team as they have a small break with their next league game being on January 9 against Maritzburg United.

But before that, that, Chiefs host Angola’s Primero De Agosto in a Caf Champions League qualifier tomorrow, the first leg of a tie that will determine whether or not Amakhosi get to play in the group stages of the 2020/21 competition, or drop down into the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

Chiefs do not have a good record in continental competitions, aside from their 2001 triumph in the Caf Cup Winners’ Cup, having never reached the group stages of the Champions League.