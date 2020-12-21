Pirates offering no Christmas gifts as they start Confed Cup campaign

Christmas may be around the corner, but Orlando Pirates are in no mood to hand out presents to Angola’s Sagrada Esperanca, when the two teams meet on Tuesday in the first round of qualifying for the 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup.

READ MORE: Hunt admits to intense pressure as Kaizer Chiefs coach

The Buccaneers have enjoyed a fine start to the new season, breaking a six-year trophy drought by winning the MTN8 and unbeaten in the DStv Premiership as well.

Pirates have had to travel to Angola for the first leg, which is hardly ideal, coming as it does just three days before Christmas, but the Buccaneers are a side experienced in dealing with the continental game, having reached the final of this competition as recently as 2015.

“It is a special time … close to Christmas and it is not easy for the players. Maybe they want to travel to their families and buy gifts … but they are professional footballers and have to concentrate fully on this game,” said Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

“It is a long trip, it is not easy, but we must manage it and fight for one point (a draw) or more. It is Christmas but there will be no gift for our opponent, we will fight for the points.”

Zinnbauer admits that they do not know much about the current Sagrada team, with the Angolan league yet to start again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Esperanca are a strong team, they defend well and have good players in attack,” added Zinnbauer.

“We don’t have 100 percent (accurate) information, in the last days maybe they have signed new playeers. It is not easy to get info, there is no league there. They have been playing a small tournament, what any club would do in this moment in this country … (but) we must have full concentration for this game.”

Pirates were given a bye to this round of the competition while it will also be the first game Sagrada have played in the 2020/21 tournament. They were scheduled to play Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows in the preliminary round but were given a walkover after Swallows were unable to confirm their participation to the Confederation of African Football.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.