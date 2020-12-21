PSL News 21.12.2020 02:05 pm

Chiefs’ ‘unorganised’ training routine has fans worried

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
The Chiefs team hug after scoring during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 game between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 27 October 2020 © Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Following their last league game in 2020 against Celtic, Chiefs posted a video on their social media pages assuring their fans they will come back stronger in their next match but the Amakhosi supporters are not convinced.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters were left with more questions than answers after their Dstv Premiership match against Bloemfontein Celtic over the weekend.

Amakhosi got off to a good start, scoring the opening goal on Saturday evening, but allowed Celtic to get back into the game and score the equaliser. The game ended with the teams sharing the spoils, walking away with a point each.

The draw comes on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United in midweek, leading up to their weekend clash with Celtic. Amakhosi have not registered a single victory in their last six matches, playing four draws and losing twice.

Following their last league game in 2020 against Celtic, Chiefs posted a video on their social media pages assuring their fans they will come back stronger in their next match but the Amakhosi supporters are not convinced their team will turn the corner anytime soon.

The video shows players training at the club’s camp in Naturena on Monday morning but their fans don’t seem to think the training methods employed by the technical side staff will help the team win games.

Chiefs players are seen training with each player having a ball at their feet and not training as a unit or working on defensive or offensive strategies.

Followers on social media questioned why each player seemed to be doing what they like.

 

