Sukazi confirms ‘difficult decision’ to sack Malesela

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has confirmed that the club has parted ways with head coach Dan Malesela after a poor start to the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

Galaxy purchased the top flight status of Highlands Park to take their place in South Africa’s elite this season, but have won just one of their first eight league games of the season, and have lost their last three, including a 3-2 defeat on Saturday at Cape Town City.

“It was one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make as a club,” said Sukazi, on the decision to sack the coach who led Galaxy to a stunning Nedbank Cup triumph in 2019.

“Dan has a rich history with the club and it will remain documented as such, but this is the business of football that is very much results driven. In this instance the results have not been forthcoming.”

Sukazi added that Sipho Dlangalala, the interim head coach, could yet put his hand up in the New Year to take over the job permanently.

“We wish him well and if he can do the job as well as we believe he can, there is nothing to stop him assuming the role on a more permanent basis,” added the Galaxy owner.

Galaxy started the season fairly strongly, holding TTM in their opening game and then also beating AmaZulu 1-0, while holding Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows to goalless draws. Losses to Stellenbosch, Sundowns and City, however, have clearly swayed the mind of Sukazi.

