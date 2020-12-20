Hunt admits to intense pressure as Kaizer Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs’ Gavin Hunt has admitted that his current job is the most stressful he has ever had in his 25 years as a coach.

This was after his team failed again to win, even after scoring first and dominating against Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi could have easily won that game had they taken their abundant chances. But it was the same old story as Hunt’s attackers were found wanting in front of goal.

The 1-1 draw was Chiefs’ eighth and last game of the year in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership, and they have won just one of those. They still have one game left before 2020 is over, meanwhile, with a Caf Champions League qualifying first leg match coming up against Primeiro De Agosto on Wednesday.

“I am very disappointed with the result, I felt that we had some great opportunities in the first half, just like in the SuperSport (United) game where we also had some great opportunities to score. When we have to be scoring, we play the extra pass all the time,” said Hunt.

“We went 1-0 up, did well, and they never looked like they would score. They had one chance we were a little bit undisciplined in the full back area and that was it. So I am very disappointed.”

Asked about the difficulty and stress of coaching Kaizer Chiefs, Hunt added: “Yes. It certainly is (the most stressful job). It’s only been a few games but it certainly is. It hasn’t been easy. Things have gone against us a little bit but sometimes you’ve got to work harder for those things.”

Hunt said the draw against Celtic was technically a defeat to him as he lost out on two crucial points.

“On the evidence of the chances created, I think it’s two points lost. We had some great opportunities in the first half, and they didn’t have any that I recall. They scored a wonder goal and that was it. It’s more a matter of two points lost than the one gained.”

Hunt said he knows where the problems in his teams are, but suggested that he was not sure if he has answers in his current squad.

“I think… I know where the problems are, and we have to keep battling away. And that’s all you can do. You can’t change anything in terms of … you know what I am talking about (he was referring to the club’s transfer ban). We have to keep trying and do the best we can.”

Chiefs’ next league game is an intriguing meeting with their former head coach Ernst Middendorp and Maritzburg United on January 9.

