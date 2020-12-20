Hunt believes Kaizer Chiefs are on the right track despite more dropped points

Gavin Hunt still believes his Kaizer Chiefs side are making strides forward, even though they failed again to win a DStv Premiership match on Saturday evening, as they drew 1-1 with Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi have now won just one of eight league games this season, and none of their last six, with the team battling in the lower regions of the nascent table. Chiefs went in front early against Celtic through Anthony Akumu but wasted several other opportunities, and Tumelo Mangweni got a point for Celtic when he struck in the 67th minute.

“It was a good performance,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match.

“The first half was very good, we had great opportunities, if we could have made it 2-0 or 3-0 it would have been much easier. They had one chance the whole game and scored, it is the story of our season. We are disappointed, but with what we have we are making progress.

“The results should be better, we all know that, but there are certainly signs. Every mistake you make is a goal against you, but we must work a bit harder and be a bit more compact. We should have got three points but it is what it is.”

Chiefs do still have one more game to play before the Christmas break, the first leg of their final Caf Champions League group stage qualifier against Primeiro De Agosto of Angola on Wednesday at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs will then play the second leg in Angola on January 6 before resuming their league campaign with an intriguing match-up against their former head coach Ernst Middendorp and his Maritzburg United side.

