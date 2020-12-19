No Christmas gift for Chiefs fans after Celtic draw

Much to the annoyance of Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, the boardroom politics continue to keep lethal striker Samir Nurkovic out of action as the Serbian forward is linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.

Amakhosi might have used “Kokota Piano’s” killer instinct on Saturday as they could only draw 1-1 with Bloemfontein Celtic in their final DStv Premiership match of 2020.

The result means Chiefs have won just one of their opening eight league games of the season, in a rocky start to Hunt’s career as Amakhosi head coach.

The Glamour Boys did find the back of the net early in the match through Anthony Akumu. Khama Billiat was given acres of space, affording him all the time in the world to control the ball and line it up for a cross into the box where he found the lankly Agay.

The usually defensive-minded player scored one from the strikers’ shelves as he latched onto the ball with a diving header to beat Jackson Mabokgwane.

Moments later, Billiat had a chance to find the back of the net when he was found down the right left flank and he decided to drift inward, but Billiat, somehow, ballooned his efforts way over the target.

The second stanza belonged to Siwelele who dominated most of the proceedings and after numerous times of asking, they found the breakthrough courtesy of Tumelo Mangweni just after the hour mark.

Mangweni came off the bench to score a goal of beauty which was created by Ryan De Jongh’s delightful pass, and made to look even better by Magweni’s control of the ball, finished off with a perfect volley, giving Daniel Akpeyi no chance.

In a more action packed match on Saturday evening, Cape Town City and TS Galaxy exchanged blows in the Mother City where the hosts emerged victorious in a 3-2 thriller, with all the goals coming in the first half.

City went ahead through Bradley Ralani within the opening 10 minutes. Mxolisi Macuphu equalised and later put The Rockets in the lead via the penalty spot.

Mduduzi Mdantsane scored a penalty from 12 yards before Tashreeq Morris restored the lead for City in first-half stoppage-time.

As is often said, football is a game of two halves and both sides finished their business in the opening half as the second stanza saw no goals.

