PSL News 19.12.2020 06:33 pm

Tembo pleased with away-day renaissance

Ntokozo Gumede
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Supersport United celebrates his goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Baroka FC and Supersport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, on December 19, 2020 Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

“You need to try and get some points away from home for you to be able to compete in this league,” said the SuperSport head coach.

SuperSport United have turned around their fortunes on the road, where they have collected maximum points from their last two away games, beating Maritzburg United 2-1 and  then capping off the year with an impressive 3-1 win against Baroka FC on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori had previously succumbed in Soweto and KwaZulu-Natal against Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows but have since found their form away from home as they have their hands up for a top three position going into the Christmas break.

This was SuperSport’s third league win in a row over all, having also beaten Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at home in midweek.

“It is our second win away from home which is very good because you need to try and get some points away from home for you to be able to compete in this league,” said Tembo after watching his side beat Bakgaga 3-1.

Bradley Grobler scored a brace, taking him level on seven goals with Themba Zwane in the top goalscorers’ charts while Thamsanqa Gabuza joined in on the party, netting his maiden goal of the season in a rare start for him in the DStv Premiership.

“I am happy for Bradley and Gabuza,” said Tembo.

He added: “We had a very good start, we dominated the game from the word go and that was our intention. We wanted to put them under pressure and go wide and put in the crosses, because they can’t defend crosses. We also tried to deal with the long ball behind the defence, which was very critical for us. Credit goes to the guys, they worked very hard. I am only disappointed in the goal that we gave them.”

A Grant Kekana own goal levelled the scores for Bakgaga, but Gabuza struck three minutes from time, while Grobler then completed his brace. SuperSport are now third in the table heading into Christmas, just three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, with a game in hand on their Tshwane rivals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


 

