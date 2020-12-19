Sundowns, Arrows finish 2020 in a stalemate

Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated on Saturday afternoon when they could not finish the year with a win in the DStv Premiership after drawing 1-1 with Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

READ MORE: Khune dropped by Kaizer Chiefs for Celtic clash

Arrows and Downs can draw solace from the fact that they will go into the New Year without defeat in the league, and the Brazilians are likely to remain at the summit of the log after this weekend’s round of fixtures. Meanwhile, the draw tally is on the rise for Mandla Ncikazi’s side as they have accumulated six stalemates so far.

Mothobi Mvala opened the scoring in the 17th minute, netting his maiden goal in the colours of Masandawana in his debut match. Mvala was slotted into an unfamiliar position where he played just in front of the back four. The former Highlands Park midfielder did well to tower over the Arrows’ defence and connect with a header from a Lyle Lakay corner kick.

Abafana Bes’thende levelled matters through talisman Michael Gumede in the 22nd minute after brilliant footwork by Ntsako Makhubela, eliminating Downs’ rear guard with his final pass to Gumede, who made no mistake to fire in from close range.

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi was the first to turn to his bench when he brought on Mthokozisi Dube at the start of the second stanza, while the Sundowns’ camp also made a handful of changes, among those being the introduction of Ivorian defender Bangaly Soumahoro, who made only his second appearance in the last two seasons, as he has been battling with injury.

Downs had rested a couple of key players – one of them being the on-form Themba Zwane – in anticipation of their Caf Champions League first round tie against Jwaneng Galaxy on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United capped off the year with a third win on the trot in Polokwane where they beat Baroka FC 3-1, though they needed two late goals to seal the deal.

Bradley Grobler was on target again for Matsatsantsa A Pitori, scoring twice. Veteran striker Thamsanqa Gabuza added his name on to the score-sheet while defender Grant Kekana gifted the hosts with a goal as he turned one into his own net.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.