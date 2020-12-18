Sundowns expect tough game against unbeaten Arrows

Manqoba Mngqithi and his technical team may not had have enough time to prepare Mamelodi Sundowns for Saturday afternoon’s DStv Premiership against Golden Arrows, but he has broken down how Abafana Bes’thende play and hopes that will be enough to outsmart the in-form KwaZulu-Natal side.

READ MORE: Five things to look out for in the DStv Premiership this weekend

“Coach Mandla Ncikazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza are doing a great job there and the players that they have are among the top youngsters you can find around the country,” said Mngqithi.

“We had our game on Tuesday against TS Galaxy and immediately thereafter we did regeneration, and on the following day we had to touch on our defensive principles. There is not much we can do, especially when we are travelling. It is a little bit tough

considering all the circumstances that are surrounding the team and the dark cloud that is hovering above us,” he added.

Sundowns are still reeling following the tragic passing of star defender Motjeka Madisha in a car accident.

“We believe we are ready to compete and give it our best shot, it is not going to be an easy match but we are prepared. They are strong on set-pieces, they have good delivery from Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa. In the box they have ammunition, Trevor Mathiane is one of them, Nkosinathi Sibisi also and Mutizwa is strong aerially. So we are aware of what we are facing, we are not playing a small team,” Mngqithi said.

Arrows, together with Masandawana, Swallows and Orlando Pirates remain the only sides without defeat this season and Mngqithi is confident that if there is an unbeaten run that has to come to an end, it is mcertainly that of not his team.

“We did a lot of extensive work to look at their structure and we are fully aware of their strengths and their ability with diagonal balls and long balls behind the defence. They have a really powerful front three of Pule Mmodi, Michael Gumede and Mutizwa or Sibiya, sometimes Siboniso Conco comes into that space very well.

“We are playing a team that has not lost a game in seven matches and they were unfortunate to have draws in some matches because they created a lot of scoring opportunities on their … counter attacks. That is the team we are playing and we know what is expected from us as Sundowns.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.