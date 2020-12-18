Five things to look out for in the DStv Premiership this weekend

This weekend sees the last DStv Premiership fixtures before Christmas, with all teams looking for a good finish to the first part of the season. Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark takes a look at what to look out for.

Middendorp needs some forward momentum with Maritzburg

It’s only seven games into the new season, but it isn’t looking pretty for Maritzburg United, who have just one point from their opening seven league matches.

Remarkably, that point did come at home to Mamelodi Sundowns, Middendorp’s first game back at the club after taking over from the sacked Eric Tinkler. United, however, were unable to build on that in a 2-0 loss to in-form Moroka Swallows, and could really do with a statement win under the Friday night lights against Stellenbosch FC at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Steve Barker’s side are hanging out in mid-table, with two wins already under their belt.

Khune continues to wobble, stifling Chiefs’ improvements

Kaizer Chiefs’ players have been emphasising this week how their performances have been improving, even though they have just one win from seven league games thus far this season, and got just a point from ‘improved’ performances against Black Leopards and SuperSport United.

Both matches were notable for a couple of horrible mistakes from Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune, who passed the ball straight to opposing players from inside his penalty area, with Ovidy Karuru and Bradley Grobler both beneficiaries with simple goals. Khune is living on reputation right now, and Daniel Akpeyi must wonder exactly what he must do to get in Gavin Hunt’s team.

Can Arrows test Sundowns’ table-toppers?

Mamelodi Sundowns put aside their emotions against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, following the tragic passing of Motjeka Madisha picking up a 2-0 win to remain on top of the DStv Premiership. Sundowns have to be praised to the heavens in the light of the PSL’s ridiculous decision not to postpone the game.

Arrows, meanwhile, continued their excellent start to the campaign with a 2-0 KZN derby win over AmaZulu. Like Sundowns, Arrows haven’t lost a league game this season yet, though Mandla Ncikazi’s side have five draws and two wins, while Sundowns have five wins and two draws. Still, it could be another tough outing for Masandawana.

Swallows on song as they travel to Thohoyandou

As a choice of a final fixture before Christmas, one probably wouldn’t choose to travel to the stifling heat of the Limpopo province to take on Black Leopards.

Moroka Swallows, however, will feel they can get the better of any team right now, unbeaten on an excellent return to the top flight, and right now Sundowns’ closest challengers for the title.

Swallows have bought well and Ruzaigh Gamildien has been a revelation, scoring again against Maritzburg in midweek, taking his tally to four already in the nascent 2020/21 campaign.

Cape Town City and SuperSport are right in the mix

If you were to pick a dark horse for the title this season, it would likely be Cape Town City or SuperSport United, both of whom are within touching distance of Sundowns. SuperSport, with Bradley Grobler in excellent form and Sipho Mbule fresh from a goal in midweek, travel to Baroka on Saturday while City host TS Galaxy, in a game they will expect to win at home, especially after their Cape derby victory in midweek.

If both can notch three points heading into Christmas, they can tuck into their turkey content with a fine start to the campaign.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.