Zuma back and ready to fire for Kaizer Chiefs

Dumisani Zuma’s return to action was something that Kaizer Chiefs fans had been looking forward to and the diminutive yet creative attacker has promised to help the team away from the awkward position they currently occupy in the DStv Premiership standings.

The 25-year-old made his first appearance for Amakhosi as a late second half substitute in their 2-1 loss to SuperSport United on Tuesday and almost made an immediate impact, but his rustiness showed as he ballooned his shot over from just a few metres out. He said he is now fully recovered from both injury and other personal issues he had.

“I’d say I feel good, and my body is feeling well. The injuries have healed. I would like to thank the coaches for being patient with me when I had my injuries and other stuff that were troubling me,” said the Pietermaritzburg born player.

On the missed chance that could have given Amakhosi a much needed point at SuperSport, Zuma said: “Maybe I didn’t calculate my movement properly, I was still getting used to the pitch conditions when I got the chance, and that’s what disadvantaged me.”

If he impressed Gavin Hunt on Tuesday, Zuma could make the starting team when they meet Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

“It will be another tough match. They gave us a problem last season as well. I think they are doing well. They made the Nedbank Cup final and have just been in the MTN8 final, they will surely be tough but it is one game we need to use to get our groove back. Our performances are getting better with each game and we must keep that going,” he said.

Zuma believes it is still too early for anyone to panic about the 5th position the Naturena-based side currently occupy. Chiefs have collected a mere six points from seven games so far.

“It’s still early. We have a new coach and we are still adapting to his methods. But the way I see it, the performances have improved impressively in the past two games and I am sure we will keep it going.”

