I won’t be surprised if Zwane breaks my Sundowns record – Mudau

Mamelodi Sundowns legend and club record scorer Daniel “Mambush” Mudau feels that if Themba Zwane maintains the rate he is playing at the moment then nothing will stop him from breaking his scoring record at the Brazilians.

Mudau is Sundowns’ all-time record goalscorer with 110 goals for the Brazilians.

The 52-year-old helped Sundowns to three league titles in the Premier Soccer League era under the late Ted Dumitru (two championships) and Paul Dolezar.

Zwane has scored seven goals in seven league matches this season and Mudau believes that the forward could break his record if he maintains his scoring form.

“Mshishi, this boy is still going to surprise many people. His skill and work rate make him very special. I can assure you that with the rate that he is scoring goals I won’t be surprised if he breaks my scoring record at Mamelodi Sundowns or he comes close to it,” Mudau told the Sundowns website.

Meanwhile, Mudau believes that Sundowns are on course to win this season’s league title.

The Brazilians are currently leading the standings with 17 points in seven games. They lead second-placed Swallows FC by two points.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have collected almost seventeen points in seven games and my thought is that they are in a good run of 2020/21 season and they will be the strong contenders to win the 1st DSTV Premier League if they continue gaining points,” commented Mudau.

