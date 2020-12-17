Zwane needs to operate outside of his comfort zone, says Komphela

Seven goals in seven games is quite an impressive achievement by any standards and Themba Zwane is the talk of the DStv Premiership for achieving that feat and seemingly picking up where he left off last season.

ALSO READ: ‘We had to deliver the results under these circumstances’ – Komphela

The Mamelodi Sundowns attacking maestro has already bagged numerous Man-of-the-Match performances paired with the Player of the Month award for November.

One of his coaches, Steve Komphela, believes “Mshishi” can do so much more and has urged the Bafana Bafana star to push himself to the limit.

“Zwane is a player who plays effortlessly. He is just capable of doing as he wishes with the ball,” said Komphela.

“When he comes across people who trust him and have confidence in him, he only gets better. I look at the goal he scored against TS Galaxy, the manner in which he picked his spot and hit the back of the net, it tells you that this guy is playing without stress, he is composed and he is comfortable and happy. We only hope that he stays like that and gets better.

“I still see a room for improvement in terms of what he can do. The guy is immensely talented and I think he still operates within his comfort zone, I think he needs to go to a higher level of discomfort so that he can stretch his potential and he will be a monster,” Komphela added.

The Brazilians’ next assignment is a trip to KwaZulu-Natal to take on an undefeated Golden Arrows side on Saturday. This will be the second game that Masandawana takes to the field following the passing away of Motjeka Madisha.

Here’s Komphela’s message to the Sundowns faithful:

“We feel your pain and we feel your frustration. There is nothing we can do to try and make you feel better but to try and give you three points. We are in this position, not of comfort, but we are at a position of privilege to be convenient and deliver results for you. We will try our utmost best. We know how difficult it is, even for the players, but the most important thing is that Sundowns must remain who they are and I know how ambitious you are, we appreciate and we enjoy the support and we are here for you because you are there for us.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.