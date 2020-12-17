I think I’m trying to do too much, says Chiefs’ Khune after another costly blunder

Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune believes that the reason why he has been making so many mistakes is because he is trying to do too much.

Khune gave the ball away during the buildup to SuperSport United’s opening goal in Amakhosi’s 2-1 loss to Matsatsantsa on Tuesday night. It was the second time in as many games that the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had made a costly error after passing the ball to forward Ovidy Karuru to score in the 2-2 draw against AmaZulu.

“I gave the ball away because I think I’m trying to do much. I’m trying to be a ball-player, I’m trying to be a goalkeeper at the same time, so I think I just need to stick to being a goalkeeper,” said Khune.

Meanwhile, Khune believes that Chiefs failure to win the league last season could have had an impact in the way the team had started the 2020/21 season.

Chiefs have won just one of their seven opening matches and are languishing at the bottom half of the log table, trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 11 points.

“We didn’t start the season as [well] as we planned and as much as we wanted. Because we finished second last season and I think that had a big impact in the beginning of this season,” commented Khune.

“I think a lot of us are still not ready for this season. But we always have to be ready for anything that comes our way. We are the ones who signed up to represent Kaizer Chiefs. And we are the ones who put ourselves in this situation, we are the ones who have to get out of it.”

Chiefs will next face Bloemfontein Celtic in their final league match of the year before they go on a Christmas break.

