Zinnbauer unconcerned that Pirates almost floundered against weakened opposition

For a man whose team had almost squandered a one-man advantage, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer didn’t look too bothered following his team’s slender and late win over Chippa United in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Pirates had 60% ball possession and had their way with the Chilli Boys from the first whistle, gaining a further advantage when their visitors were reduced to 10-men just before half time, but just could not get the ball into the net.

But, to be fair, perhaps Zakhele Lepasa’s fourth minute injury which forced him out, really upset the Buccaneers’ structure. He was however replaced by an equally, if not more, capable Gabadinho Mhango.

ALSO READ: Fortune favours Pirates as Makaringe strikes late to hand Bucs win

Speaking after the game, Zinnbauer looked assured despite the fact that his team had less than five attempts at goal throughout the 90 minutes. He said playing a team who are a man short is always difficult.

“After the red card, they stayed very deep and it makes it difficult for you to score,” said the German mentor. “And you need the right moment,” he added.

He admitted that not scoring early added more pressure on his team who became desperate and more prone to making errors.

“If we had scored earlier then it would have been an easy game for us. It’s always the case when against 10, it’s like they get renewed (energy) and want to fight for the one point. They go at you and work 100% harder than before (they were reduced to 10-men) and it becomes difficult for us.

“We had to wait (for our chance to score) and what’s important is that you win the game – we did that.

“But with the opportunities we had, we had two or three clear ones in the first half. If we used them it would have been easier for us. It’s important to always have belief that you will win. And we did this and we got the three points for it.”

And it must be mentioned that Pirates seemed to know when the the right time was to go for the throat, and with just over five minutes on the clock, and with Chippa feeling adventurous and hopeful they may steal the full points, they hit them hard.

The Chilli Boys had gone on a rare all-out attack when Bucs caught them on a counter. Linda Mntambo expertly found Fortune Makaringe with a well-placed pass, and the latter lobbed the keeper for the goal.

“I am happy for Fortune, he scored today. He had a good game… He works hard even without the ball, and tonight he got his just reward with that goal,” said Zinnbauer.

Pirates’ next game is away in Angola where they play Segrada Esperaca in a Caf Confederation Cup match. Their next domestic league game is on January 2, 2021 against title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.