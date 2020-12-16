Dylan Kerr angry as Leopards let opponent off the hook again 

Black Leopards coach, Dylan Kerr was once again left disappointed and frustrated as his team couldn’t add onto their lead or hold on for a win as they drew 1-1 with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the ‘Venda derby’ on Wednesday afternoon.

Lidoda Duvha took the lead in the first half through Roderick Kabwe’s penalty conversion but Tshakhuma came back in the second half and ensured the spoils were shared in this DStv Premiership fixture. Rhulani Manzini scored with a brilliant curled free kick to equalise.

“A game of two halves again, like at Kaizer Chiefs (last week). It’s the same old, and it’s frustrating,” said Kerr after the match.

“I thought we moved the ball around really good in the first half. It was the same scenario in the second, they were going to come at us because of the goal. And we needed to not give the ball unnecessarily in our half, and not give free kicks and corners because that’s the only way they were going to score.

“We gave away a free kick, after I had shown them last night over and over again how dangerous they are with those. This is where Manzini scored his last goal and he wasn’t going to change after scoring the same way against AmaZulu. He’s not the player who is going to bend it over the top corner, he is going for power. I thought our wall could have done better,” added Kerr.

Tshakhuma’s Joel Masutha was more satisfied with the result than his counterpart, saying a draw was fair on both sides.

“Like we expected, it was a very tough game. It was close in the first half as both sides were a bit cautious. They were relying on the experience of the two guys up front, RamaG (Rodney Ramagalela) and Ovidy (Karuru), who was full in confidence after scoring against Chiefs.

“What we wanted was to go into half time having not conceded because all the goals we have conceded were in the first half, but it happened.

“After making some changes we dominated. We knew that we would get something off a dead ball. We never stopped trying, and I think a share of the spoils is a fair result.”