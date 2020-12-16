Arrows coach heaps praise on AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy

Golden Arrows coach, Mandla Ncikazi waxed lyrical about their Durban neighbours and Wednesday night’s opponent in a DStv Premiership fixture, AmaZulu FC, but then hopes to get his first win after a run of four consecutive draws against them when they meet at Kings Park Stadium at 8pm.

Ncikazi said Usuthu had done well in the transfer market and put a cherry on top of an already good looking cake by bringing in former Bafana Bafana striker, Benni McCarthy as coach.

“Our match against AmaZulu FC is going to be a tough one, based on a number of factors,” said Ncikazi.

“The fact that they’ve appointed Benni McCarthy, who is a very good coach, we know his input at Cape Town City, we know him at Pirates (as a player), we know him as the most prolific striker this country has ever produced.

“And it’s not going to be easy, AmaZulu have recruited very well, they were the busiest in the market and recruited top players into their set-up.

“But having said that, Arrows have got their own model of how to do things, and we trust our processes. We trust in team unity. We trust in team spirit,” he said.

While they’ve not won since beating SuperSport United 3-1 in their first game of the season, Ncikazi believes they have not done badly.

“We’ve played a lot of draws and some matches I felt we could have won but chances created were not taken.

“Based on how we have prepared, I am optimistic that we can finally get a positive result, and I am hoping it will happen against AmaZulu.”