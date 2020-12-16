‘Frustrated’ Hunt not used to Khune blunders

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune is proving to be a headache for his coach Gavin Hunt, who admitted he does not recall having to deal with a goalkeeper who carelessly gives away the ball, as Khune did on Tuesday for the second game on the trot.

The former Bafana Bafana captain has looked out of form all season and gave away the ball to Black Leopards’ Ovidy Karuru last week before continuing his gifting mood on Tuesday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, passing the ball straight to a SuperSport United player, giving Kaitano Tembo’s men an early lead through Bradley Grobler.

Amakhosi went on to lose the DStv Premiership encounter 2-1.

“Well… obviously we’re all frustrated because every week we give away a head start (to the other team) and then we try to come back from that, it is something that I don’t think I am used to. It is what it is and we have to stick together and try to soldier on. We created enough chances to win the game but we can’t be giving away goals like we did,” said Hunt, whose team have now won just one of their first seven DStv Premiership matches.

The Amakhosi mentor, however, seems to be a prisoner of hope and has asked the Chiefs faithful to not forget their ‘for better or worse’ vow when they pledged their support to the gold and black brand.

“The supporters should stay with the team in the good times and the bad times and obviously this is a bad time. We all know the situation and if you understand and know football, we have to believe in the players, we have to get the players to up their game. They had a huge fall off last season, they were way in front and they had a huge drop off. We got the player that we got and we need to soldier on with the players we have,” added Hunt.

