Another Khune howler helps SuperSport win, Zwane stars for Sundowns 

For the second game in a row, Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has had to hang his head in shame, following a schoolboy error that led to a goal, similar to that which handed Black Leopards the lead last week.

This time around, the Amakhosi skipper carelessly gave away the ball to SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership which Matsatsantsa A Pitori won 2-0 in Atteridgeville. Amakhosi have now won just one of seven league games this season under new head coach Gavin Hunt .

Bradley Grobler made the most of Khune’s error as he delicately chipped the ball over the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to score his fifth goal of the season.

While SuperSport went into the break with their noses in front, the Glamour Boys had a decent showing in the opening stanza, creating most of the chances, but they just could not do enough to get the better of Ronwen Williams.

SuperSport doubled their lead in the 53rd minute and this time, Grobler was the provider after finding aches of space wide on the right and held the ball up before releasing it into the box, where nobody seemed to be until Sipho Mbule came surging from deep midfield to fire a fine shot past Khune.

Things got worse for Gavin Hunt’s side when defender Philani Zulu was shown a straight red card after referee Victor Hlungwani thought Zulu’s challenge on Ghampani Lungu was too dangerous as he latched onto Lungu’s achilles from behind.

Chiefs were handed a lifeline in the dying stages of the game when Luke Fluers brought down Dumisani Zuma in the box. The man in the middle pointed to the spot and Lebohang Manyama stepped up to convert, creating a nervy finish for United who managed to cling on to their lead and collected all three points.

Meanwhile, in the capital city, Mamelodi Sundowns extended their beaten run to seven games in a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy. Sundowns were forced to honour the fixture by the Premier Soccer League as they rejected Downs’s proposal following the passing away of Motjeka Madisha this past weekend.

The PSL also said before kick off that, on the request of Sundowns, there would not be a moment of silence for Madisha before the match.

Peter Shalulile found the back of the net after he benefited from a world class assist by Themba Zwane, who continues to dazzle in fine form this season. Zwane received the ball from Thapelo Morena and played a defence splitting back-heel to Shalulile, who fired past goalkeeper Wensten Van der Linde’s legs to put Downs in the lead.

Zwane got himself onto the score sheet for the seventh time, extending his lead on the scorer’s charts. It was Lebohang Maboe who assisted Zwane after toying with Galaxy’s defence before returning the ball to “Mshishi”, who picked his spot and left Van der Linde with no chance.

Ibrahim Seedeat had an opportunity to pull one back from the penalty spot but goalkeeper Denis Onyango would not allow anything past him as he saved Seedat’s effort in the dying moments of the game.

