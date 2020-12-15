Hlatshwayo worried about Bucs defending

Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has admitted that their defending in the early stages of games is a cause for concern, ahead of their DStv Premiership clash with Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.

In their last four games in all competitions, the Buccaneers have had to grind hard in order to get a result, having conceded early goals.

It all started with their league clash with SuperSport United. Teboho Mokoena put Matsatsantsa in the lead as early as the sixth minute, but Pirates were able to bounce back by winning the tie 2-1.

The following game saw Bucs come from behind to salvage a draw with Baroka FC in another league tie.

Then there was Cape Town City in another league match, with the Buccaneers defence letting the Mother City based club score in the seventh minute, but the game ended up with the two sides sharing the spoils after the match ended 2-2.

More recently, Pirates were made to sweat in their quest to win the MTN8 after being 1-0 down against Bloemfontein Celtic as early as the third minute of the match.

But their resilience helped them to overcome the deficit and they went on to win 2-1 and grab a first piece of silverware in six years.

“Yeah, for sure without a doubt (conceding early is worrying). As defenders we get unhappy when we concede early because it shows a lack of concentration. So, it should be a concern that we have to work on,” said the Bucs defender.

Even though Bucs have had their share of blunders at the back, Hlatshwayo’s partnership at the back with Ntsikelelo Nyauza keeps on getting stronger.

The former Bidvest Wits defender adds that this is all because of their great communication.

“In football there are different positions where you have to understand one another … (with( the centre backs being the spine of the team, it’s important to have communication and be able to understand one another and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. And I can say so far, we have been building that relationship.”

Pirates have managed to secure 10 points in their last six games of the league, while the Chilli Boys have only registered six points from the same number of matches.

