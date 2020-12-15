‘He is a sound ‘keeper,’ says Chippa’s Seema of his new goalie

Chippa United coach, Lehlohonolo Seema says losing their tried and trusted goalkeeper and captain, Veli Mothwa to AmaZulu late last month left a gaping hole in his team.

The club have, however, moved quickly to sign Mothwa’s replacement, with Ugandan, Isima Watenga joining the Chilli Boys last weekend.

On announcing Watenga’a arrival, the Chilli Boys highlighted that he is immediately available which means he might be in goal when they meet Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.

“We had our captain leave for AmaZulu and we had to look into that area and Isima is an international player and second to (Denis) Onyango in Uganda (national team),” said Seema.

“He is a sound goalkeeper and we had to do what was needed. He brings quality and will help the team going forward,” he added.

Seema emphasised that what he had noticed in their first five games was that they were porous in defence and that he has been working on that issue.

“There is a lot that we picked up from the first five games that we played considering that we did not have a normal pre-season like we would have loved. The first five games have shown us that we are a team that is slowly getting there, but we are concerned that we are conceding in each and every game. We had the most porous defence last season and it is something we have been trying to work on and make sure we don’t concede so easily.

“It is a work in progress, and you could see it in our sixth game against Baroka, I think we created a number of chances. I had told the players that they would have an understanding of how I want them to play.

“But the most worrying factor right now is that we are conceding soft goals.”

He will hope the Ugandan will be the plug that his leaky backline had been lacking

