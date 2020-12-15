PSL slammed for refusing to call off Sundowns match

The Premier Soccer League have been widely castigated after telling Mamelodi Sundowns that they still have to honour their DStv Premiership clash with TS Galaxy on Tuesday evening, less than 48 hours after after the passing of Masandawana defender Motjeka Madisha in a horrific car accident.

Madisha was killed in the early hours of Monday morning after his crashed car was engulfed in flames just outside Kempton Park. Sundowns have yet to confirm his death, saying they are still waiting for DNA results.

The Tshwane giants have, however, written to the PSL, asking for their game against Galaxy to be postponed, but were met with a ‘no’ from the league, citing the fact that a game can only be changed under ‘exceptional circumstances.’

Fans took to Twitter to express their outrage, with references made to October 2014 and the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, when the league cancelled all the league fixtures the following weekend.

The PSL is telling us that Madisha’s passing does not qualify for ‘exceptional circumstances’

Just wow — Secret Agent (@SecretAgent_20) December 14, 2020

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena even publicly voiced his own grievance after the loss of Madisha, which has sent shockwaves through the local game, and comes just a week or so after former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passed away in a car accident in KZN.

Some things just make you fall out of love with the game… I’ve always said, football is the most important of the least important things in life. Surely, the grief, pain and our mourning of the life of someone so dear to us is more important than football. Surely ???????????? https://t.co/xTKhlA8RVq — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 14, 2020

Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela was a bit more philosophical about the situation.

We’re in camp. Had a 45 minute session only and moved to camp. Life can be testing at times but we wish to be tested to be trusted. ???????????????? https://t.co/S4i0QnF8EP — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) December 14, 2020

