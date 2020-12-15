PSL News 15.12.2020 09:31 am

PSL slammed for refusing to call off Sundowns match

Jonty Mark
PSL slammed for refusing to call off Sundowns match

Motjeka Madisha. Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Sundowns asked for the game to be postponed following the news of Motjeka Madisha’s passing, but were turned down.

The Premier Soccer League have been widely castigated after telling Mamelodi Sundowns that they still have to honour their DStv Premiership clash with TS Galaxy on Tuesday evening, less than 48 hours after after the passing of Masandawana defender Motjeka Madisha in a horrific car accident.

READ MORE: Sundowns coach shattered by Madisha’s passing

Madisha was killed in the early hours of Monday morning after his crashed car was engulfed in flames just outside Kempton Park. Sundowns have yet to confirm his death, saying they are still waiting for DNA results.

The Tshwane giants have, however, written to the PSL, asking for their game against Galaxy to be postponed, but were met with a ‘no’ from the league, citing the fact that a game can only be changed under ‘exceptional circumstances.’

Fans took to Twitter to express their outrage, with references made to October 2014 and the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, when the league cancelled all the league fixtures the following weekend.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena even publicly voiced his own grievance after the loss of Madisha, which has sent shockwaves through the local game, and comes just a week or so after former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passed away in a car accident in KZN.

Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela was a bit more philosophical about the situation.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s powers, once and for all

General Daily news update: What Ramaphosa said, stop voting for ‘ANC thieves’, cops get own number wrong and much more

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 5 163 cases take total to 866 127

Covid-19 Ramaphosa announces harsher regulations on booze sales, super-spreader events

Courts Market flooded with illegal cigarettes after lockdown smoke ban


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition