Seema still confident of Mpengesi’s support despite slow start to the season

With just one win, three defeats and two draws in the first six games, Chippa United chairman, Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi who is infamous for his shoot first and ask questions later approach when it comes to firing coaches, must be itching to pull the trigger on current incumbent Lehlohonolo Seema.

But the Lesotho born mentor is not worried yet, stating that he still has the full support of the management as they have a visiona bigger than having a quick start to their DStv Premiership campaign.

“I didn’t come in here and do things in isolation,” said Seema yesterday. “I sat down with the management and told them my vision and they bought into it. So, the support has been good. I am quite confident they can see where the team is going, and if you watch the team playing, you can see there is something happening.

“We first had to find our identity and structure. The players have been responsive and have taken responsibility to make sure we finish the year on a high note,” added the 40-year-old mentor.

Surely, however, a defeat to Orlando Pirates who they play on Wednesday night could see all that sport evaporate as Mpengesi is known to hate losing to the Soweto giants. The Chilli Boys have already lost to Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers will have their confidence fully inflated after securing their first trophy in years with the MTN8 at the weekend. Seema quelled suggestions that Bucs will still be hungover from the weekend’s triumphs.

“It would suicidal fo us to say they will still be hungover from their cup win. I am sure it is water under the bridge now for them inasmuch as it has been long without a cup. You know the quality they have.

“We don’t even know who to expect on the field on Wednesday. It’s very difficult to plan against them because of the quality players they have . We have to make sure we don’t take anything for granted and expect a very tough game. We are fully aware of their danger.

“We have been preparing well. We have had to pick ourselves up after the disappointing results in Polokwane in our last game. We came back with a mood that you could see was not good. It was sa long drive and flight from Polokwane to Port Elizabeth. The guys are aware that we have away two soft goals there, after creating so many chances that we could have buried and won the match. But that is water under the bridge now.

“I have made them aware that inasmuch as we are building a new team, we are still expected to get results and of we have a match like that one, in my belief, we lost points unnecessarily in three of our games.,” said Seema.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.