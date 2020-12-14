AmaZulu bring Benni back into the PSL area

AmaZulu have unveiled Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy as their new coach.

McCarthy joins Usuthu, replacing Ayanda Dlamini, who resigned last week.

Phakaaathi reported on the former Cape Town City coach joining AmaZulu weeks before the club officially unveiled the coach.

“We want young players to associate themselves with playing in Europe and being part of this brand call Bafana Bafana, which Benni has done so much for, we want players to see it is is possible to reach these goals by being coached by Benni,” said AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu when explaining the club’s reasons for appointing McCarthy.

“What was the worst kept secret, as you say, is now a reality with Benni here,” said Zungu. “The excitement of Benni coming here let the secret out.

“Benni is a terrible loser and we want to win and be the top brand in soccer going forward, there are great brands and we want to be among them. We are aiming for a top-four finish this season, we have the players to achieve this,” said Zungu at a press conference where the coach was unveiled.

McCarthy believes his training wheels are off having cut his teeth at Cape Town City winning the MTN 8 trophy and building a solid team that put clubs to the sword in the Absa Premiership.

“I have taken my baby steps as a coach in Cape Town and now I am ready for something bigger, I have the players here,” said McCarthy who shared Usuthu chairman’s sentiments with the direction the club should take.

“We want AmaZulu to have the same history as Chiefs and Pirates. I know the chairman only wants a top four finish but my goals stretch fair beyond the top four. We have the players to compete with Pirates who won a trophy this past weekend after a long time who last won a trophy when I was there.”

