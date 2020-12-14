Sundowns coach Mokwena shattered by Madisha’s passing

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has shared a moving message about the father-son relationship he had with late club defender Motjeka Madisha.

The 25-year-old lost his life after his car crashed into an embankment in Kempton Park when he was on his way home on Sunday morning.

The football fraternity woke up to the devastating news of the defender’s passing on Sunday morning. Madisha’s death comes two weeks after the passing of another decorated defender, Anele Ngcongca, who died in a car accident on the N2 highway in Durban.

Mokwena revealed Madisha regularly demanded a hug from him – the norm between the two of them – even when Covid-19 regulations prohibited people from making contact with each other.

“You called me daddy and even after the doctors banned hugs and handshakes at work, you refused my fist and demanded a hug. We spoke just yesterday when you checked up on me.

“You did that without fail… I was your biggest critic but also one of your biggest believers. I write this with tears in my eyes, head pounding because I’m in so much pain, my entire body feels like it’s carrying pieces of my broken heart with a piece of me torn.

“Abruptly out of my ribs. You were my son. My Ace. My Madisha. Rest in Peace my boy, daddy will always love you.”

