Callies aiming for good run in Nedbank Cup as they rebuild their legacy

The name Pretoria Callies will probably bring some fond memories in the minds of the older football supporters, and the club are now back and aiming to make new memories.

Callies were a well known brand in early 90s but disappeared into the doldrums after they were relegated from the professional ranks.

But the club has been re-established and veteran coach, Sammy Troughton was tasked with getting them back into forefront of professional football.

“I must be honest, I was in two minds about joining the team,” Troughton told Phakaaathi on Friday.

Joining the club meant the well-travelled Troughton would be taking a step back as they were campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League at the time.

“But when the club’s president sat me down and explained his vision, I was sold. I think they were sitting in 12th position when I came on and after that I think we lost just once in 15 games. And that is how we won the league and qualified for the play-offs,” he added.

It is now history that Callies won the play-offs and were promoted to the GladAfrica Championship where they played their first game last weekend, and drew 1-1 with Free State Stars away.

But this afternoon Callies are involved in a Nedbank Cup qualifier where they host Steenberg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Troughton sees this competition as a chance for the club to reintroduce itself to South African football.

“The Nedbank Cup provides a glamorous chance to make the headlines, especially if you progress to the latter stages of the competition. It would be nice for us to get there as well because of the profile of the club. This club has history although it ceased to exist for some time.

“I will give a chance to some of the younger players who might not get the chance in league games, but that doesn’t mean we don’t need a result here. I have told them that ‘listen, you will play but I still need a result, I still need a win in this game’.

“I know it’s not going to be easy as Steenberg are a formidable side,” said the former Orlando Pirates assistant coach.

In the league, Troughton is aiming even higher, saying they are vying for the title which comes with automatic promotion to the top flight.

“The aim for every coach in this division is promotion, and we will not discount ourselves, we will try for it and see where we can get. We haven’t had a chance to bring in new players because of the short time we had after winning the play-offs but I am satisfied with what I have.

“It’s not going to be easy because we have to play two games per weeks this season,” he said.

