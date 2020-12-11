Ex-Pirates coach granted R10 000 bail in sexual assault rap

Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevic (51), appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on sexual assault charges earlier today, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced.

According to the NPA, the former Orlando Pirates and Uganda national team coach was released on a R10 000 bail.

“It is alleged that earlier this week on Monday 07 December during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee,” read an NPA statement.

“He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts.

“It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss who in turned warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

“Later on that day the lady went to deliver coffee again at same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks,” the statement continued.

Sredojevic was granted R10 000 bail and his next court appearance will be on 25 February 2021.

ECD: Port Elizabeth

Sredojevic resigned as Orlando Pirates head coach suddenly in August 2019, saying at the time that he had to go home to be with his sick mother, but then suddenly turned up as head coach of Egyptian giants Zamalek.

According to the Sunday World, police had wanted to speak to Sredojevic in August 2019 about a different incident, only to find out that he had left the country.

