Should Hunt stick or twist with Khune after latest Kaizer Chiefs blunder?

It is perhaps something that Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is not really worried about, or it could be giving him sleepless nights. Who does he play between Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi? This may be an harsh question to raise, especially shortly after Khune’s horrendous mistake that almost cost the team three points on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Khune responds to fans’ criticism over his latest costly blunder

But it is the very blunder that has started a debate on social networks with some fans calling for the 33-year-old Khune to be rested and for Akpeyi to be thrown into the fire for their next game at SuperSport United.

#KaizerChiefs mara Khune bafethu, WTF is he doing here ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/4TlEebgg6X — Mr Quarantine ✊ (@BrianMpofus) December 9, 2020

Here we look at five critical traits of a good goalkeeper, as published on thefootytipster.com, and rate the South African and the Nigerian to determine who is better suited for the job at Amakhosi.

1. Concentration/Awareness: If a goalkeeper reads the game well and is always fully concentrating, a team cannot take them by surprise with a hopeful long range shot or quick break.

Khune

Comment: Over the years, Khune hadsproved to be very concentrated in his duties and would sometimes quickly get off his line to quell possible danger, but his recent performances show a slowing-down pattern.

Rating: 7/10

Akpeyi

Comment: He has improved immensely since joining Chiefs, but he still has lapses which can be costly.

Rating: 7/10

2. Positioning: A great goalkeeper will command their area and protect their goal by always being in the correct position.

Khune

Comment: Khune is good at this and has been consistent.

Rating: 7/10

Akpeyi

Comment: With his height, Akpeyi enjoys an intimidating presence, but still needs to improve his anticipation. 7/10

3. Leadership: The best goalkeepers of all time have been leaders on the pitch. They organised their defence, inspired their team, lifted confidence, and commanded respect.

Khune

Comment: Being out for longer periods, Khune has failed to build a good understanding with his defence.

Rating: 6/10

Akpeyi

Comment: He still hasn’t fully come out of his shell, and sometimes fails to organise his defence

Rating: 6/10

4. Confidence/Strength of Character: Everyone makes mistakes, that’s just a fact of life, and a goalkeeping error can often be catastrophic. The best keepers in the world will not dwell on any mistakes they make and they will have the inner strength to bounce back immediately.

Khune

Comment: Khune is good at this and doesn’t drop his head when he’s made a mistake.

Rating: 7/10

Akpeyi

Comment: He will quickly go into himself when he’s made a mistake, although he tries to keep a brave face.

Rating: 7/10

5. All-round ability: Good jumping ability, fantastic co-ordination, excellent distribution, solid catching, wonderful agility, strong punching, and fast reflexes are all attributes you will find in a great goalkeeper.

Khune

Comment: Khune ticks all the boxes here, but his struggles with weight over the years have slowed him down quite significantly.

Rating: 6/10

Akpeyi

Comment: He’s not the agile type but his height makes up for that as he is able to deal with high balls easily.

Rating: 5/10

Final total

Khune – 33/50

Akpeyi – 32/50

Conclusion: It is close but Khune still just sneaks it for me, and I would give him another chance against SuperSport.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.