Celtic v Pirates – the key match-ups in the MTN8 final

Celtic and Pirates battle it out for the first piece of silverware of the 2020/21 season on Saturday in the MTN8 final. Jonty Mark takes a look at some of the battles that could decide this encounter.

READ MORE: McCarthy wants Celtic to win MTN8 final

Jackson Mabokgwane v Richard Ofori

Jackson Mabokgwane has been in superb form for Celtic in the MTN8 this season in particular, with brilliant performances against Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals and against SuperSport United in the second leg of the semifinal playing a major role in Phunya Sele Sele’s progress to Saturday’s showdown in Durban. Ofori, for his part, joined Pirates after their quarterfinal win over Cape Town City, but didn’t concede in either semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs, even if the Ghanaian also didn’t have much to do. A couple of rare errors in recent matches have raised some eyebrows over Ofori’s suitability to wear the Bucs jersey, but he has every chance to make up for it at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Ndumiso Mabena v Gabadinho Mhango

Celtic captain Ndumiso Mabena continues to show why he is one of the most underrated strikers in South Africa. He grabbed a vital away goal for Celtic in the semifinal, first leg, against SuperSport, and with two goals in the league, including the winner against Black Leopards on November 25, the 33 year-old is well on target to match last season’s efforts, when he netted 11 times in all competitions as Celtic reached the Nedbank Cup final. Mhango was the Absa Premiership top goalscorer last season, along with Peter Shalulile, but injury has curbed his progress this time around, with just one goal to his name in all competitions, against AmaZulu at the end of October. There is no better time for Mhango to bounce back, however, than Saturday in Durban.

Lucky Baloyi v Ben Motshwari

Former Amakhosi midfielder Lucky Baloyi has been in superb form for Celtic, and his non-stop energy in the semifinal second leg played a massive role in the Bloemfontein side reaching the next round. It should be a firecracker of a match-up on Saturday between him and Ben Motshwari, who has been the main man in holding midfielder for Josef Zinnbauer so far this season. Whoever can grab hold of central midfield will certainly give their team a major advantage on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.