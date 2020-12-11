PSL News 11.12.2020 02:42 pm

WATCH: Former Pirates star Matlaba and Sundowns magician Zwane jamming to ‘Imali Eningi’

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
WATCH: Former Pirates star Matlaba and Sundowns magician Zwane jamming to ‘Imali Eningi’

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 07: Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns and Thabo Matlaba of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on May 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The song, Imali Eningi has been embraced by many South Africans including former state president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma.

Hip Hop artist and actor Big Zulu has received rave reviews from all the corners of South Africa for his hit song Imali Eningi.

The song, which features Ricky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai, has attracted 2 million eyeballs to its official video on YouTube in two weeks and is also a contender for the song of the year award with 2021 around the corner.

READ MORE: There is no way Chiefs will sell Nurkovic suggests club manager Bobby Motaung

A surprising yet equality delightful video surfaced on social media showing Swallows FC defender Thabo Matlaba and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane singing along to the song while driving around town.

The duo were fierce rivals on the field with Matlaba turning out for Pirates, while Zwane was with the defending league champions, but it seems at the end of 90 minutes they enjoy each others company and sing alone to hit song with Zwane at the wheel.

The song, Imali Eningi has been embraced by many South Africans including former state president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma who has often filmed himself and his security personnel walking out hotels wearing suits while jamming to the song.

Duduzane’s videos have prompted the #DuduzaneZuluChallenge on twitter which has seen other celebrities in the country film their ‘Duduzane walk’ with Imali Eningi as background music.

Although Matlaba and Zwane were not talking they sang as loud as they could, seemingly having a good time driving in the car.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition