WATCH: Former Pirates star Matlaba and Sundowns magician Zwane jamming to ‘Imali Eningi’

Hip Hop artist and actor Big Zulu has received rave reviews from all the corners of South Africa for his hit song Imali Eningi.

The song, which features Ricky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai, has attracted 2 million eyeballs to its official video on YouTube in two weeks and is also a contender for the song of the year award with 2021 around the corner.

A surprising yet equality delightful video surfaced on social media showing Swallows FC defender Thabo Matlaba and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane singing along to the song while driving around town.

The duo were fierce rivals on the field with Matlaba turning out for Pirates, while Zwane was with the defending league champions, but it seems at the end of 90 minutes they enjoy each others company and sing alone to hit song with Zwane at the wheel.

The song, Imali Eningi has been embraced by many South Africans including former state president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma who has often filmed himself and his security personnel walking out hotels wearing suits while jamming to the song.

Duduzane’s videos have prompted the #DuduzaneZuluChallenge on twitter which has seen other celebrities in the country film their ‘Duduzane walk’ with Imali Eningi as background music.

Although Matlaba and Zwane were not talking they sang as loud as they could, seemingly having a good time driving in the car.

@robertmarawa, @komphelasteve ebaleni lamajita (@ThaboMatlaba8 & @thembazwane16) bayinyoka nesele mara emveni komdlalo bazitshomi. Kwakuhle ukubona abafethu bonwabile lonto izakwenza mini yam ibentle. Ouens ndiyaqina yaye ndiyaphakamisa ngalo line nikaba ngawo ????????????.

