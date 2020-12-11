African Soccer 11.12.2020 10:46 am

PSL announces new date for second transfer window

Khaya Ndubane
PSL announces new date for second transfer window

Achraf Dari of Wydad Athletic Club (R) is challenged by Hlompho Aphenus Kekana (L) of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2019 TOTAL CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. EPA/STR

Initially, the second registration period (transfer window) was scheduled for 01 February 2021 until 01 March 2021.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that the second transfer window of the 2020/21 domestic season will now commence on 18 January 2021 until 15 February 2021.

The League announcement comes days after Mamelodi Sundowns asked the PSL to have the transfer window brought forward by two weeks.

The Brazilians, who are set to compete in the CAF Champions League, asked the PSSL to align the domestic registration period to that of the continental competition.

This request has now been granted by the League.

“The amendment was necessitated by the need to accommodate Member Clubs that have qualified to participate in the CAF Interclub Competitions and further to provide all Member Clubs and players with a degree of flexibility in the transfer market by enabling them to participate in the universal January window period,” read the PSL statement.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of First Preliminary Round matches of the 2020-21 Total CAF Champions League, the fixtures of the 2nd Preliminary Round have been announced.

Here are the fixtures:

