McCarthy wants Celtic to win MTN8 final 

Fabian McCarthy has boldly backed Bloemfontein Celtic to lift the MTN8 trophy against Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

McCarthy, who began his professional football career at Celtic says he doesn’t have anything against Pirates, but believes the Free State outfit will be deserving winners of the tournament.

“I think Celtic can win it, I don’t want to put pressure on them or anything, but they did only beat defending league champions (Mamelodi Sundowns), but they also MTN8 champions (SuperSport United) from last season. So, their road to the final wasn’t that easy, but if you want to be best you have to beat the best,” said McCarthy, who also played his football for Sundowns, Maritzburg United, Moroka Swallows, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Kaizer Chiefs.

“But looking at this game I want Celtic to beat Pirates. I have nothing against Orlando Pirates, I always loved to play against them. Even during my time at Celtic, I always loved to win against Pirates, But I hated losing to Pirates.”

Celtic have been going through some financial woes in the last couple of years. But the club has continued to do well despite those and that’s one of the major reason why McCarthy want to the green and white colours of Phunya Sele Sele celebrating with the trophy at the end of the match.

“I think for me this time around if Celtic win this it will change a lot of things for the club, supporters, players, management, coaching staff and everybody that has been loyal to the club,” he added.

“I don’t want to say what they have been going through as a club. I don’t want to mention what coaches and players are going through, but they always come out and perform.”

