SuperSport bolster Tembo’s technical team by adding club legend as assistant

SuperSport United have appointed another one of its legends Thabo September as Kaitano Tembo’s second assistant and the first assistant in the reserve team squad.

The former defender, who won the league title with Matsatsantsa,˜ has been tasked with helping youngsters make the transition from the club’s development sides into the first team.

Tembo believes September is the right man to lead the youngsters on this journey because of his discipline during his playing days. The former defender served as United’s captain under coaches Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt, Cavin Johnson, Gordon Igesund and Stuart Baxter.

September says he has learned a lot in the past two years by being in the United camp and believes he is ready to assume the role he has been given.

“Working with the first team for the past two years has been a huge learning experience and if you look at our technical team it is people that have played the game or have been in the game for more than 20 years, so I take a lot from them,” September told the club’s website.

“Being a second assistant Coach on the first team is a huge responsibility that the Head Coach, our CEO Mr. Stan Matthews and the board members have put on me. I know with the help of Kaitano and the rest of the technical team and the players it’s a job I will excel on,” said September.

