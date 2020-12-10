Pirates coach Zinnbauer happy to be in MTN8 final

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer insists that there is always pressure for a coach to win matches no matter if it’s a league game or a cup final.

The German tactician has managed to reach his first final since arriving in the country last year in December after setting up a meeting with Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Zinnbauer admits that everyone at the club is happy to have reached this stage, but they know that have a lot to do coming up against Celtic.

“We are happy to be in the final, it was hard work for us, we had some tough games behind us. But we are happy that we are in the final. We will do our best to win it, but we know that we have a tough opponent for this game, it’s going to be a tough game, the opponent is very strong.

“They won against Mamelodi Sundowns. But we know, we have the information on how they play, we have a plan and the training sessions have been good, the spirit and mood is good. I think We are on a right direction,” said Zinnbauer.

“We don’t have the pressure since it’s my first time (in the final), but there is always pressure. It’s not about the final, the Nedbank Cup or the league. But as a coach or as a team, you want to win games. It is always the same pressure to want to win games.

“We are in the final now and we have to do everything that we can to win the game. It’s one game and it’s finished, but we have opponent who have the same rules and same motivation and now it’s important to find the right players, the right system and you have a good game. But it’s not always about the performance, maybe small things like a referees mistake, red card that can happen in this game. We have to prepare the team and that’s important.”

Zinbbauer might have tried to conceal it, but Bucs are certainly under pressure to lift silverware in order to end their trophy drought, which dates back to 2014.

