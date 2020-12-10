Chiefs take over the streets with streetwear drip combo

Kaizer Chiefs have ventured into collaborating with brands that are renowned for selling streetwear.

The Gavin Hunt-coached side have won just one DStv Premiership encounter all season after playing to a 2-2 draw with visitors Black Leopards on Wednesday night at the FNB Stadium. The Amakhosi camp hopesto cheer up their supports with their new range of urban clothing this summer.

Chiefs started their journey into designing attire that is more casual and for everyday wear with streetwear brand Butan. The Soweto giants have entered the next phase of their streetwear release by launching the Urban Edition range which is a stand-alone brand from the Naturena camp.

Amakhosi Marketing director Jessica Motaung believes the newly launched brand will be great from one person to a loved one during the festive season. Chiefs have released short-sleeve T-shirts, caps, bucket hats and shorts for their debut range of clothing.

“We are absolutely thrilled about the new range and have worked very well with our partners to bring our supporters some of the coolest and fresh products that they can add to their wardrobe,” says Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung. “We also know that the festive season is a time for giving and gifting, so we believe the new Urban Edition range will be our supporters’ choice of gift this summer.”

