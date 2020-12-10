PSL News 10.12.2020 09:09 am

‘Mistakes are part of the game,’ says Chiefs coach Hunt after Khune’s howler (video)

Sibongiseni Gumbi
‘Mistakes are part of the game,’ says Chiefs coach Hunt after Khune’s howler (video)

Itumeleng Khune, captain of Kaizer Chiefs (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Khune passed the ball straight to Ovidy Karuru who was left with an easy task of seeing the ball into an empty net to give Leopards the lead at FNB Stadium.

With his years in coaching, Gavin Hunt didn’t make too much of his goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune’s horrendous mistake that almost cost Kaizer Chiefs the game against Black Leopards on Wednesday night.

READ: ‘I was calm at half time,’ says Chiefs coach Hunt

Just 11 minutes into the match, Khune went out to the right of his box to collect a lose ball. He pushed it forward to restart the game but then suddenly passed it straight to Leopards attacker, Ovidy Karuru who was left with an easy task of seeing the ball into an empty net to give the visitors the lead at FNB Stadium.

Khune immediately apologized to his teammates by hoisting both his hands up, but the damage had already been done. Some could say Khune could have also done better in the second goal, which was a header by Karuru who had been left unchecked inside the box and easily hit the goal with a header, leaving Khune sprawled. But Hunt understood.

“Any mistake on the football pitch is disappointing, uh, you know,” said Hunt when asked about it after the match.

“Everybody makes mistakes, he’s disappointed about it but that’s football, it’s a game of mistakes. It happens. (When it happens) We have to stick together and we stuck together.

“We were calm at half time and made the structure change which I think worked, and then it was one way traffic in the second half. In saying that, I thought we could have won the game, that’s for sure.

“But it was a good comeback and we have just got to keep going,” said Hunt.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition