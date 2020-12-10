‘Mistakes are part of the game,’ says Chiefs coach Hunt after Khune’s howler (video)

With his years in coaching, Gavin Hunt didn’t make too much of his goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune’s horrendous mistake that almost cost Kaizer Chiefs the game against Black Leopards on Wednesday night.

READ: ‘I was calm at half time,’ says Chiefs coach Hunt

Just 11 minutes into the match, Khune went out to the right of his box to collect a lose ball. He pushed it forward to restart the game but then suddenly passed it straight to Leopards attacker, Ovidy Karuru who was left with an easy task of seeing the ball into an empty net to give the visitors the lead at FNB Stadium.

Ppl will blame Gavin Hunt when players like Khune do this ????????#DStvPrem #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/nOcG9uXmxK — MJ Ncube (@mjncubeOfficial) December 9, 2020

Khune immediately apologized to his teammates by hoisting both his hands up, but the damage had already been done. Some could say Khune could have also done better in the second goal, which was a header by Karuru who had been left unchecked inside the box and easily hit the goal with a header, leaving Khune sprawled. But Hunt understood.

“Any mistake on the football pitch is disappointing, uh, you know,” said Hunt when asked about it after the match.

“Everybody makes mistakes, he’s disappointed about it but that’s football, it’s a game of mistakes. It happens. (When it happens) We have to stick together and we stuck together.

“We were calm at half time and made the structure change which I think worked, and then it was one way traffic in the second half. In saying that, I thought we could have won the game, that’s for sure.

“But it was a good comeback and we have just got to keep going,” said Hunt.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.