‘I was calm at half time,’ says Chiefs coach Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt says he didn’t shout at his players for their first half fumbling which allowed Black Leopards to go into the break with a 2-0 lead in their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Spirited Chiefs rescue a point against gallant Leopards.

A horrendous mistake from trusted keeper Itumeleng Khune gifted Lidoda Duvha their first goal as he carelessly passed the ball to Ovidy Karuru to send the ball into an open net. For the second, Karuru was left unmarked and easily and comfortably headed in from Tebogo Makobela’s cross from the right.

“I was very calm in the dressing room,” Hunt said in a post-match media conference. “I just thought we needed to make some tactical changes, and we did and it was much better. That’s all you can do. I said to them ‘don’t panic because there are definitely goals here’, ” explained the Amakhosi mentor.

And indeed those goals came as the Naturena based side managed to score two and save a point with a 2-2 draw.

“And in the second half we had really good chances and could have won the game. But from where we were and having to come from behind, it’s a point.”

Hunt was, however, left agitated that his team again made things difficult for themselves by committing mistakes that gave the advantage to their opponent.

“I thought we gave them a start, I mean two unbelievable mistakes which gives a team a start. And we’ve done that a lot this season. And then I thought we have a good start in the second half and a well deserved point. But I felt we could have gone for all three towards the end there. You can’t keep coming back from those deficits, and we’ve been doing it and it’s cost us this season. We will, however, keep working on it,” said the 56-year-old former Bidvest Wits mentor.

Hunt also said there is nothing much he could do with the individual mistakes except to keep trying to better the team at training.

“We just have to keep going at training and try to get it right, and stop making individual errors because all the games we’ve lost this season have been through individual errors.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.