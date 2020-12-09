Spirited Chiefs second half performance rescues a point against gallant Leopards

Kaizer Chiefs again showed some character as they came from 2-0 down at half time to draw their DStv Premiership match against Black Leopards 2-2 at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

For over 60 minutes Amakhosi looked like they would suffer their third defeat of the season. A second half comeback however ensured that doesn’t happen.

Just when Amakhosi were starting to find their rhythm early in the game, things fell apart when 11 minutes into the game Itumeleng Khune gifted his former teammate, Ovidy Karuru a goal. Khune had an easy clearance to make, but tried to play a pass and sent the ball straight at Karuru who then booted it into an open net.

Ten minutes later, Karuru completed his brace with a comfortable header as he was left unmarked inside the box.

And things almost got even worse for Gavin Hunt’s side when, in the 26th minute, Leopards found a way through and Rodney Ranagalela was set through on goal, and flicked it over Khune but was ruled to have been offside. Lidoda Duvha came close again in the 36th minute but Khune was equal to the task this time around, chesting away Mumuni Abukakar’s shot.

While Amakhosi tried, they just couldn’t get going again after conceding the second goal, and their attacking attempts were easily thwarted by Leopards’ defence.

Hunt rang the changes at half time, with Bernard Parker replacing Anthony Agay, and Lebogang Manyama making way for Lazarous Kambole. But it was their visitors who got off to a good start in the second half, and could have added a third, but Khune stood his ground and kept his team in the game.

Karuru was set through on a one-on-one with Khune in the 59th minute as Leopards caught Amakhosi on a counter, but the keeper did enough to disturb the attacker and Erick Mathoho was on hand to clean up afterwards.

Amakhosi got one back, with Parker setting Nkosingiphile Ngcobo on goal, and while the youngster looked to have been fouled, he managed to follow through and drive the ball into the net in the 69th minute. Two minutes later, Amakhosi were back knocking for more but King Ndlovu parried the attempt away.

With just over 10 minutes left on the clock, Ngcobo had a chance to also complete a brace, but hurried his shot and hit the side netting as Amakhosi looked to find a way back and avoid falling further back in the log.

But with just under five minutes to go to the end, Khama Billiat equalised when the ball fell kindly for him inside the Leopards box after Lidoda Duvha couldn’t clear their lines, and he pushed it into an open net.

