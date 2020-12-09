Pirates’ Mntambo’s goal celebration inspires dance challenge

Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo has established himself as the “dress room entertainer” in the Buccaneers camp.

Mntambo is known for posting videos of himself and his teammates dancing during training sessions and in the dressing room before games – Siphesihle Ndlovu usually joins him for his dance routines. Mntambo’s dancing has earned him an appearance in a festive season Vodacom television advertisement.

The former Jomo Cosmos player has a signature dance goal celebration which has gone viral. Football fans seem to be enjoying Mntambo’s dance moves and have often shared videos of themselves dancing to JazziDisciple hit ‘Zlele,’ featuring Reece Madlisa, Zuma & Mr JazziQ.

Mntambo joined Pirates from Chippa United and has been mostly used as a super-sub, making telling contributions in the squad whenever he features for the Sea Robbers.

Mntambo scored a goal for Pirates in the recent Soweto derby in the second leg semi-final of the MTN 8 cup against Kaizer Chiefs. Mntambo could have finished Chiefs off with the third goal of the match for Pirates and a brace for him but his cheeky attempt went wide of Chiefs’ goalposts.

