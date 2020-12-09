PSL News 9.12.2020 04:21 pm

Pirates’ Mntambo’s goal celebration inspires dance challenge

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Pirates’ Mntambo’s goal celebration inspires dance challenge

Linda Mntambo of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates players are making a statement on and off the field in the 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership season.

Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo has established himself as the “dress room entertainer” in the Buccaneers camp.

READ MORE: Chiefs star Billiat cuts off dreadlocks

Mntambo is known for posting videos of himself and his teammates dancing during training sessions and in the dressing room before games – Siphesihle Ndlovu usually joins him for his dance routines. Mntambo’s dancing has earned him an appearance in a festive season Vodacom television advertisement.

The former Jomo Cosmos player has a signature dance goal celebration which has gone viral. Football fans seem to be enjoying Mntambo’s dance moves and have often shared videos of themselves dancing to JazziDisciple hit ‘Zlele,’ featuring Reece Madlisa, Zuma & Mr JazziQ.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by zubair taylor (@zubair_taylor)

Mntambo joined Pirates from Chippa United and has been mostly used as a super-sub, making telling contributions in the squad whenever he features for the Sea Robbers.

Mntambo scored a goal for Pirates in the recent Soweto derby in the second leg semi-final of the MTN 8 cup against Kaizer Chiefs. Mntambo could have finished Chiefs off with the third goal of the match for Pirates and a brace for him but his cheeky attempt went wide of Chiefs’ goalposts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Mntambo (@lindamntambo23)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition