Chiefs captain Khune targets victory against Leopards

Itumeleng Khune believes victory tonight against Black Leopards will spark a turnaround in Kaizer Chiefs’ fortunes.

Chiefs are set to play Leopards in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.

Amakhosi have not had the best of starts this season, having only managed to win one of their five opening matches and are languishing on position 13th on the log standings.

They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by nine points, but have played a game less than the Brazilians due to the Caf obligations.

That outstanding game is this evening clash against Lidoda Duvha and a win against them will see Chiefs close the gap to six points.

Khune says Amakhosi have a great chance of getting a positive result against Leopards, who have also had a poor start to the season. Lidoda Duvha have only managed one win in five matches and have lost the other four games.

“We did not start the season well. We have a chance on Wednesday against Leopards who have also not been doing too well. We stand a great chance of getting a positive result because of the confidence we gained against Bamenda,” Khune told the Chiefs website.

“I have been in this situation before. It takes a lot of courage from every individual to make the team tick and to get the confidence behind everyone in the team.

“It requires all of us to work hard and be leaders on the field. As the captain, I just wear the armband, but all the guys are leaders.

“The sooner we understand that, we as a team can change the situation for the better.”

