‘Champions League display has reignited our confidence,’ says Kaizer Chiefs youngster Blom

Kaizer Chiefs’ 20-year-old midfielder Njabulo Blom has admitted that the team’s confidence is not at it’s highest at the moment, but believes they have enough of it to come out with a win when they meet Black Leopards in a DStv Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Donsonville, Soweto-born lad said their display in the Caf Champions League last weekend was an indication of what they are capable of and they now have to transfer the same energy to their domestic campaign.

“I think we have confidence, not highly confident but I feel we have good confidence because we displayed a very good performance against the team from Cameroon although the results didn’t reflect that. We wanted to win home and away. We managed to beat them away but at home we couldn’t get the goals,” said Blom.

Amakhosi have had a slow start to their league campaign but with the Champions League performance, Blom believes it has got the team going again.

“I am very happy with the guys’ performance, and I think we are going to give it out best on Wednesday. Everyone will work hard because everyone wants to secure a place in the team as you know we have a new coach, and he is the kind who can bring in any player at any given time, and everyone wants to secure their place.

“I think we are working hard towards the game, I think we have done everything correctly and we are ready to go again on Wednesday, based on what the coach has told us (in terms of how to) handle ourselves even outside of the field. He’s stressed that we should rest and eat healthy,” he said.

